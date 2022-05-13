JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Eight months ago, Republican William McSwain stopped in the Johnstown region for one of the first official events of his gubernatorial campaign. On Friday, in the homestretch of the primary season, he returned, meeting with supporters at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
In between, McSwain visited every county – some multiple times – held meet-and-greets, did interviews, debated other candidates and worked to get his message out to voters.
“I thought I knew a lot about Pennsylvania before I started this, but I’ve learned so much in the past year,” McSwain said. “It’s been a tremendous experience to be a part of this. My message to the voters now, my closing argument, is that I’m the conservative outsider in the race. I’m not a politician.”
McSwain is one of nine candidates on the Republican ballot, although state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman is no longer actively campaigning, having thrown his support behind former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.
“I think that the race is up for grabs right now,” McSwain said.
One of his earliest and strongest supporters, Robert Gleason, former chairman of the Republican State Committee of Pennsylvania, spoke enthusiastically about McSwain’s chances.
“Half the people in this race are really undecided, no matter what you read in the polls. … I don’t believe the polls any more,” Gleason said. “It’s hard to reach people with cellphones and different things. The only poll that counts – we always say that – is on Tuesday. Bill, I think, is in a perfect position.”
If elected, McSwain said his “No. 1 priority is to protect our freedoms. Freedoms, individual rights have been under assault. They’ve been disrespected by the (Gov. Tom) Wolf/(Attorney General Josh) Shapiro administration.”
McSwain is a former Marine with degrees from both Harvard and Yale, who was nominated to be the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by former President Donald Trump.
From his legal perspective, McSwain assessed the leaked draft ruling that indicates the Supreme Court of the United States might soon overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case in which the court determined the Constitution of the United States protected a woman's right to have an abortion.
“I will gladly sign legislation to protect the most vulnerable among us, the unborn,” McSwain said. “I will be a pro-life governor. I will see what the Supreme Court does. I think it’s a terrible attack on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court that there was this leak of the opinion. If it ends up being true, the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that’s the right decision, both constitutionally and morally.”
