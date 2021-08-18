JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For almost two years, Jeannine McMillan and the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health have been focused on developing and operating the center’s Community Care HUB to improve health outcomes.
McMillan has been executive director of the HUB initiative through its development and first year of operation.
Now that the HUB program is hitting on all cylinders and poised for growth, McMillan sees opportunities for the center to branch out into other areas of preventive health and wellness. The expanding focus has led the center’s parent organization to promote McMillan to executive director of the population health center itself.
Billy Oglesby, interim dean of Thomas Jefferson University’s College of Population Health in Philadelphia, said he’s looking forward to the Johnstown center’s continuing success.
“Jeannine has done a remarkable job establishing the Community Care HUB as a trusted resource in the community,” Oglesby said. “I have no doubt she will excel in this new role leading the development of new initiatives that improve population health in the region.”
The 1889 Center for Population Health was established in 2017 in Johnstown as a collaboration of the local 1889 Foundation Inc. and the university’s College of Population Health.
“I have full confidence in Jeannine’s leadership skills to grow and enhance the work of the center to help bring innovative solutions to address the complex public health issues, including the socioeconomic and cultural factors, that are influencing the health of our region,” 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said.
The center has been without an executive director since the spring of 2019. That’s when the organization shifted from researching existing programs and community resources to developing the Community Care HUB, and when McMillan was hired as executive director of the HUB.
The population health approach looks at all areas affecting health, including medical care, nutrition, physical activity, housing, transportation, employment, education and poverty. These are called social determinants of health.
The Community Care HUB model was selected in 2019 as the mechanism to begin improving the social determinants. The program was developed by the Pathways Community HUB Institute, of Mansfield, Ohio.
Working with other agencies, the HUB develops a team of community health workers who help at-risk individuals in their homes and their communities by identifying barriers to wellness and connecting the individuals to resources in the community to overcome the barriers.
When the first community health workers were hired in September 2020, they were assigned to pregnant women who were diagnosed with gestational diabetes or at risk for the complication. Earlier this year, the community health workers began to work with Greater Johnstown School District students in kindergarten through fourth grade and their families.
“Those are two areas that are going well,” McMillan said at the center’s offices in the Crown American Building. “There are other opportunities for the HUB to expand. We are having those conversations now.”
The program is designed to be adaptable for any at-risk population, she said, noting that funding to hire more community health workers is the main limiting factor.
But even as she looks for new groups for the HUB to assist, McMillan is exploring areas where education, research and community collaborations can identify and address areas of need.
For example, she’s looking into reconvening the region’s COVID-19 task force that helped organize mass vaccination clinics in the spring. A housing symposium for agencies and volunteers who work with the homeless and programs with other agencies to address food insecurity situations are also being considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.