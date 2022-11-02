JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – McDonald’s will honor veterans with special offers on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Veterans and active-duty military members can visit any participating McDonald’s in Pennsylvania and receive a free breakfast, lunch or dinner meal.
Breakfast is a Sausage McMuffin with egg meal, which comes with a small soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a hash brown. The lunch or dinner option includes a 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal, which comes with a small soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a small order of fries.
Proper identification is required. Guests should bring a military ID card, a DD-214 form, a veterans’ organization card or a photograph of themselves in uniform.
