Thanks to 10 Johnstown-area McDonald’s restaurants, a whole different kind of “slush” fund will benefit children in need in Pennsylvania.
The locations helped raise $11,000 through the sales of Minute Maid Frozen Slushies, which will support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Penn, the company reported in a release to media.
The chain donates 10 cents of every frozen slush purchase to local nonprofits to help children.
“The donation for each slushie sold is one way my McDonald’s restaurants are helping Ronald McDonald House Charities fulfill its important mission,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator John Coyle.
“During the pandemic, RMHC’s work is even more essential to supporting local children and families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.