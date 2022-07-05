JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Yappy Hour will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 14 at McCullough House, 500 Cheney Oak Drive, Johnstown.
There will be free food and treats for pets, pet photos, free canine nail clippings and pet-related vendors.
The Humane Society of Cambria County will have adoptable dogs on site from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Yappy yoga will be offered at 6 p.m. Cost is a $10 donation to benefit the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Pet food will be collected to benefit the humane society.
Dogs must be leashed and have up-to-date shot records.
Information: 814-241-9004 or 814-931-6088.
