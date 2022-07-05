JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Yappy Hour will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 14 at McCullough House, 500 Cheney Oak Drive, Johnstown.

There will be free food and treats for pets, pet photos, free canine nail clippings and pet-related vendors.

The Humane Society of Cambria County will have adoptable dogs on site from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Yappy yoga will be offered at 6 p.m. Cost is a $10 donation to benefit the Humane Society of Cambria County.

Pet food will be collected to benefit the humane society.

Dogs must be leashed and have up-to-date shot records.

Information: 814-241-9004 or 814-931-6088.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you