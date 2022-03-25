Bishop McCort Catholic High School students danced through the night Friday in a final push to raise $18,000 to fight pediatric cancer.
McCort's dance marathon, Mini-THON, benefits the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.
About 150 students have been raising money since December. Students' individual donor drive links remained open for donations through the culminating event held at the school gym from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
"We started the night with a prayer and now we've begun a 12-hour dance-a-thon," said Joe McGowan, Mini-THON committee member and senior student. "All proceeds go to pediatric cancer research."
In addition to securing online donations, students raised money through family and making visits to businesses, McGowan, said.
This year, the students set a goal to raise $18,000, but McGowan said he would like to break the $36,000 record.
An announcement revealing the total funds raised this year will be announced Saturday morning after the dance marathon ends.
McCort senior Emily Ream, a Mini-THON committee member, interviewed with glow sticks in her hands.
"You always have to be moving or you might fall asleep," she said.
In addition to dancing, students had cornhole tournaments, escape rooms, a bounce house and a lot of food, Mini-Thon committee member Austin Golby said.
"We have freshmen to seniors participating," he said.
Friday marked the seventh McCort Mini-THON event held by students over the years.
The school's past events together have raised more than $138,000 to fight pediatric cancer.
Rich Denhard, student adviser and school guidance counselor, said the event teaches students about business, leadership and finance.
"But the point of this is to gain an appreciation of what it's like to be a kid dealing with pediatric cancer and all they and their family goes through," he said.
