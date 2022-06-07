JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School students Anna Stofko and Jessie Yahner were recognized on Tuesday at the school for receiving fine arts scholarships post-secondary schools.
“It’s definitely very nice, finally getting the recognition I feel the music department deserves,” Stofko said.
Yahner agreed.
“It was great to be acknowledged, especially for the fine arts department,” she said.
The graduates were recognized at a ceremony in the school.
Yahner will attend Pennsylvania State University in the fall to study music education, while Stofko is set to attend Pace University in New York City for musical theater.
Both have received significant scholarship contributions from the schools to assist with their continuing education.
Stofko has wanted to live in New York City and study theater since her first trip there, when she attended the Broadway play “The Phantom of the Opera” at the age of 13.
“That was definitely something that I really, really loved,” she said.
The Bishop McCort graduate has received the Pace University Presidential Scholarship, among other assistance, which will cover most of the roughly $74,000 yearly tuition for the four years she’ll attend the school.
Paying her way to the university was a concern for Stofko, but finding out she’d receive financial assistance was a relief.
She said that made her feel better about the experience.
Yahner, who plays violin and trombone, wants to attend Penn State because she was inspired by her music teachers at Bishop McCort.
“They really motivated me,” she said.
Yahner added that she wants to guide students in the future the same way her teachers helped her.
She’s been awarded a total of $24,000 in performance scholarships to assist with tuition of about $33,000 per year.
The assistance makes a big difference, Yahner said.
“I’m really grateful to get that amount in scholarships,” she said.
Yahner also has been selected to attend the Penn State Blue Band camp this summer to compete for a spot with the group.
“I plan to work very hard this summer, practicing and conditioning for the final round because making the Blue Band has been my dream for years,” she said.
That was one of her deciding factors in choosing to attend Penn State.
