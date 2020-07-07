Out of 3,000 applicants across the country, Bishop McCort Catholic High School student Ian Coyle snagged a U.S. State Department scholarship.
“I was very surprised,” Coyle said.
His shock was due to uncertainty about the program continuing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He found out he was a finalist in January, but it wasn’t until May that he learned about getting picked for the scholarship.
The only difference between what he signed up for and what he’s participating in is that Coyle, 17, won’t be able to travel to China because of the coronavirus.
Coyle received a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) virtual summer intensive scholarship, offered through the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA).
The fact that he won’t get to travel out of the country is disappointing, Coyle said, but after speaking to the instructors and participants his excitement for the program remains.
It will allow him to participate in a five-week long course studying a foreign language that was created as an online alternative to the typical exchange program for the year.
He chose Mandarin as the language he’d like to study.
Coyle could have picked others such as Arabic, Indonesian, Hindi, Korean or Turkish, but decided on Mandarin because of a general interest in the Chinese language and as a way to connect to exchange students from that country who attend McCort.
“I’ve always been interested in learning Chinese,” Coyle said. “I’m trying to get a better understanding of the culture and how the language works.”
He’s one of 500 students taking part in the course, and had his first day of class on June 6.
Despite having no previous experience with the language, Coyle said it was still “interesting and fun” to be part of the program.
“The NSLI-Y Virtual Summer Intensive program aims to provide robust language and cultural learning opportunities by virtually connecting the participants with teachers, international peers, cultural organizations and communities where the target language is spoken,” a release from McCort explains.
After completing the program, Coyle hopes to be able to use his skills to help communicate better between Chinese exchange students at the school and help other local students communicate better as well.
He also plans on continuing his studies of the language following the end of the course.
This program is part of a multi-agency government initiative that was launched in 2006 in an attempt to improve United States’ citizens ability to communicate in select critical languages.
It is also designed to provide citizens with job skills for the global economy and advance international dialogue, according to the release.
