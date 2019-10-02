The scene inside St. Francis University professor Randy Frye’s classroom was a familiar one Wednesday, with the Shields School of Business dean instructing another new class on the importance of financial statements, balance sheets and other accounting basics.
But the setting for his lesson was a different story altogether.
Frye was teaching Accounting 101 to dual-enrollment students at Bishop McCort Catholic High School through a “Professor In Residence” program launched by both schools this fall.
The partnership pairs college-bound juniors and seniors at Bishop McCort with instructors who’ve spent their careers teaching the courses, offering the teens college-level courses – for college credits – without leaving high school, Frye said.
A dozen students will spend two or three days a week with Frye or Amy Bradley, Saint Francis’s Business “Wall Street” 101 adjunct professor, in a college format that requires students to manage the rest of their course load outside of class – what college freshmen must learn to do when they start taking courses on a university campus, Frye said.
“They’re getting the real-feel and rigor of a college level course – and on a college schedule,” he said.
For Bishop McCort senior Nick McGowan and his classmates, that often means logging onto the business application “Canvas” on his iPad to practice, take scheduled quizzes and check for course updates.
“We can go back and re-watch one of our lessons. You can’t do that in a regular high school class,” McGowan said.
He and classmate Ronny Vena, a fellow senior, praised Frye’s teaching methods, saying he keeps lessons interactive and informal.
And while they can easily message their professor or turn to their Canvas app for guidance when a question arises outside of class, both said the course requires a new level of independence and self-motivation than they’ve experienced before.
“It’s up to us do keep up when we’re not in a classroom. A lot of it is online based – and that’s something that more college students are seeing now,” Vena said.
Bishop McCort Principal Tom Smith said the Catholic school’s administrators recognized the college experience and coursework delivery are changing – so it was vital that the way dual-enrollment is delivered should, too.
“Right now, our college placement rate for our students at Bishop McCort is 97%. And we decided we wanted to do whatever we could to give them a leg up on everybody else,” Smith said, noting the cost of the program is included in the private school’s tuition.
The only way to better prepare students for college is to look at what today’s colleges and universities are doing, he said.
“In college, courses like these are becoming more common. Students are doing more and more of their work online in their dorm or a library – so we were thrilled that St. Francis professors were willing to come down here and offer this hybrid course.”
Frye said the college embraced the idea.
He and Physics professor Peter Skoner, St. Francis’ associate provost, have been teaching similar courses at Bishop Carroll and Bishop Guilfoyle for several years – and said the college itself benefits from the programs.
It’s not just an introduction to college – but an introduction to St. Francis, Frye said.
“It’s outreach for us,” he said. “For students in the Catholic high school setting, there’s a greater chance that when they go on to college, they are going to choose a Catholic college, too,” he said. “This is outreach for us.”
McCort has also added online-only public health courses – giving advanced students the opportunity to earn as many as 12 college credits through college-level instructors, Smith said.
He’s hopeful the “Professor in Residence” program will only grow with St. Francis in the years to come.
“We want to create a university-like atmosphere here,” Smith said. “We see this as the template.”
