Socially distanced classrooms, a converted gymnasium and a blended learning option instituted in November have kept the doors open and students learning face to face at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, Chief Administrative Officer and Principal Tom Smith said.
But it’s more than just safety precautions.
The school leader credits a “team effort” between administrators, students, teachers and parents that has allowed the private institution in Johnstown to remain in operation when public schools around the area and nation have moved online.
“It’s working very well,” Smith said.
Out of 77 possible instructional days this academic year, the school has had students in class for 66.
To date there’s been one COVID-19 case in the building and school officials said the other days off have been virtual buffer periods before and after holidays to allow families to monitor students for possible virus symptoms.
School leaders try to “think outside the box,” implementing strategies such as that, to keep a safe learning environment available, Smith said.
McCort also benefits from smaller class sizes – roughly 12 to 15 students per room – which shrunk once synchronous remote learning became available.
Smith said the average attendance rate for the past two months was roughly 73% in person while the rest tuned in from home.
The way this works is some students attend school face to face and the others sign on to a live Zoom room during normal class time and watch their teachers’ lessons.
Students are free to change their instructional method regularly, but have to alert school officials the previous week about their plans for the upcoming days.
“I just teach as I normally would,” math instructor John DeFazio said.
He’s been with the high school for 42 years and in education for 45.
DeFazio said he hasn’t had any issues adjusting to the pandemic, and once he felt comfortable with Zoom, he hasn’t missed a beat.
The sole difficulty has been taking extra time to place assignments and tests on Google Classroom.
Aside from that, DeFazio said it’s been smooth sailing through the school year with the same quality of education as before.
Ian Coyle, a junior at McCort, agrees.
“School has been really great,” he said. “It’s really nice to be in person.”
Coyle commended the teachers for working hard and making themselves available to help as much as possible.
He’s been in class throughout the academic year because he prefers in-person learning.
The only exception was when he had to quarantine.
During that time, Coyle said he expected virtual education to be difficult but found that it wasn’t much of an adjustment.
Other than the mitigation efforts, such as wearing a mask and daily temperature screenings, the year has been the same as previous, he added.
Since August, the school has also experienced an increase in enrollment – admitting an additional 27 students.
In the near future, McCort may see more new learners because of an executive order on school choice that President Donald Trump signed on Monday.
The order allows Community Services Block Grants to be used as “emergency learning scholarships” for “disadvantaged families” whose children don’t have access to in-person learning.
Those scholarships can be used for tuition and fees for a private or parochial school; special education and related services, including therapies; tutoring or remedial education; or homeschool, microschool and learning-pod costs.
Further details surrounding the order and how it will be instituted are scarce at this time.
Smith said he has reached out to state senate education chair Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. to inquire about block grant funding and if Pennsylvania will make these scholarships available to families.
He’s waiting for a reply and is hopeful but expects the window for use of these funds to be small.
“If you’re not happy with school right now and the situation you’re in, give us a call,” Smith said.
As long as the COVID-19 situation is stable, McCort students will resume face-to-face instruction at the earliest Monday and at the latest Jan. 11.
