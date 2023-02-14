JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School cheerleaders returned home Tuesday from Orlando, Florida, where they were crowned national champions.
The varsity cheerleaders won first place in Small Division II at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition was held Friday through Sunday with more than 90 teams competing.
It is their sixth national title since 2010.
Supporters wearing Crimson Crushers apparel waved banners and glow sticks and shouted cheers as the team’s bus, carrying 20 cheerleaders and their coaches, rolled to a stop at 7:30 p.m outside the school.
Senior Lydia Duris led the team off the bus carrying the first place trophy.
“It’s amazing,” said Duris, who plans to attend Slippery Rock University. “Honestly, we worked so hard for this.”
Rose Long, a senior who is planing to attend college out of state, said the team’s hopes were high going into the competition.
“It was very cool,” she said.
“We worked really hard and went down there with high hopes.
“We fought through and made it to the finals,” Long said.
Hope turned to jubilation.
“When they called our name, we were so excited, jumping with joy,” she said.
Starcia Bainey, a senior who next year will be “cheering for Pitt,” said hard work reaps rewards.
“It’s just so rewarding to know all the long hour days and all the practices paid off,” Bainey said. “Never doubt yourself. Even when it feels hard just know that you can do more.”
John Walker, who has been coaching Bishop McCort cheerleaders for more than 30 years, called the team “incredible.”
“It’s a pleasure,” Walker said. “I love what I do, that’s why I keep doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.