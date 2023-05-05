JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Benjamin Spencer told Bishop McCort Catholic High School students on Friday that his upbringing wasn’t much different than theirs, and if they use the lessons provided by his alma mater, they can be as successful, if not more prosperous, than him.
Spencer grew up in Moxham, attended parochial schools, worked at Glosser Brothers Department Store and delivered newspapers for The Tribune-Democrat.
After high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering before enlisting in the Air Force, where he became an aircraft maintenance officer and credits his time at McCort for much of his success.
“They’re giving you the tools here that you can walk out and use,” Spencer said.
“There’s no reason you can’t go out and be more successful than me.”
Friday’s event was the first time Spencer had been back to his alma mater, he said, but he was still familiar with the halls and some of the educators.
The Air Force officer’s speech focused mostly on his upbringing in Johnstown and “takeaways” he wanted to share from his life while also touching on his career in the military.
Throughout his decades in the Air Force, he participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Afghanistan War and traveled the world with the Air Force and is now chief, House Liaison Office, Legislative Liaison, for the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.
Spencer’s family on both sides have distinguished military service and he spoke highly of the community values imparted on him by his hometown.
His takeaways for the crowd included choosing their friends wisely, finding a worthy rival, developing a strong work ethic, reading extensively and recognizing that those who challenge them are making them better.
Christian Haberkorn, a senior at the Catholic school, said hearing from Spencer was an honor.
“I think we can take after him in the sense of responsibility and if we try hard enough we can get somewhere like him,” he said.
Thomas Smith, McCort chief academic officer and principal, told the audience that Spencer “exemplifies the true Crusher spirit” and that any time an alumni can speak to the teenagers it’s a good event.
“It just goes to show you, if you make the right choices with your life while here the amazing things you can do,” Smith said.
