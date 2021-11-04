JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Frank Janakovic just survived his closest mayoral election ever.
The two-term incumbent Democrat received 1,408 votes, or 55% of those cast in this year’s general election race, according to an unofficial tally from the Cambria County Election Office. John DeBartola, a Republican challenger, got 1,127 votes, or 44%.
For much of Election Night, Janakovic, a resident of Johnstown’s Coopersdale neighborhood, trailed or only slightly led, as same-day votes were counted from the precincts, until the mail-ins were recorded last.
No previous mayoral race caused Janakovic to sweat out the results until almost midnight.
He got more than three-quarters of the vote in the 2017 and 2013 general elections when facing only write-in opposition. In 2013, his primary challenger died shorty before Election Day. No Democrat ran against him in this year’s primary.
In 2017, Janakovic easily won a three-candidate Democratic primary, gaining 58.9% of the vote with Jack Williams (24.4%) and DeBartola (16%) splitting the rest.
Janakovic thinks shifting national, state and regional politics played a role in the closeness of this year’s general election.
“I think a lot of it has to do with not just Johnstown but nationally how we’re looking at things, how people are voting,” Janakovic said. “Some people are just looking for change. Others are voting strictly by whether they’re Republican or Democrat.
“We’re seeing a lot of differences in the way voting is actually occurring, even from two years ago or four years ago with many different factors coming into play – the economics, how cities are doing, the big picture, the (COVID-19) vaccinations. I think they’re all playing into how people are voting today. So it’s not just – I think – about Johnstown. It’s about some of the national and state issues, too, that filter down into the city.”
While DeBartola had the best showing among recent GOP mayoral candidates, Republicans Dr. Joseph Taranto, Charlene Stanton and James Stanton Jr. finished in the last three spots inthe City Council election, losing to four Democrats.
'Rebrand' the city
Janakovic, founder of Alternative Community Resource Program, will begin his third term at the start of 2022.
Going forward, his goal is to “rebrand” Johnstown, a city that has suffered from wave after wave of poverty, blight, high unemployment, drug epidemics and population loss for decades, while being in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992.
He believes positive steps have been taken so far.
In recent years, City Council put together five straight budgets that finished in the black, funded all three municipal pensions at almost 100% each and invested more than $4 million into the capital improvement fund.
Janakovic is also involved with Vision Together 2025, a nonprofit group with the stated mission of improving the Greater Johnstown region.
“That’s the bottom line, moving forward,” Janakovic said.
COVID relief, residency
City Council, in the upcoming months, will be looking for a new full-time city manager and finalizing details about how to spend $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan money that Johnstown received to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.
There have been nine full-time or acting city managers since 2014, a revolving door that some on council said exists – at least in part – because, per the Home Rule Charter, the manager is required to live in the city. On Tuesday, voters passed a referendum that will allow City Council to remove the residency requirement.
A new city manager search is expected to begin immediately.
Janakovic said he “wants that person to live in the city first,” but pointed out that council will now have an option to let the manager reside elsewhere if needed.
That new manager will oversee projects being considered with the $30.7 million.
An outline is already in place that includes spending $10 million for Main Street beautification.
Two of the tentative expenditures are $2 million to assist homebuyers and $2 million for homeowners to make repairs to properties. Programs are also being considered to fund nonprofits and businesses affected by the pandemic.
“We’re really trying to spread it around,” Janakovic said.
