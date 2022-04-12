JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A short time from now in a venue not too far, far away … "Star Wars" fans will gather to enjoy the original three films that gave birth to the iconic brand that has thrilled generations with stories of space adventure.
On “May the 4th,” State Theater of Johnstown will show the original trilogy, bringing Darth Vader, stormtroopers, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo into the heart of downtown, as they fight for control of the galaxy.
The schedule is:
• 4 p.m. – "A New Hope."
• 6 p.m. – "The Empire Strikes Back."
• 9:30 p.m. – "Return of the Jedi."
“We’re just really happy that we’re going to be able to offer this to 'Star Wars' fans in the area and hopefully get new people to the theater that might not have known that we’re open and operational,” said Eric Reighard, executive director of the State Theater. “I just think it’s a really cool opportunity to see the original trilogy in a historic building.”
May the 4th has become an informal holiday for "Star Wars" fans, with “May the 4th be with you” being a play on the iconic saying from the films: “May the Force be with you.”
Reighard called the day an opportunity to “celebrate the "Star Wars" lore and the universe that they’ve created.”
Prices are $10 per movie or $20 for all three.
