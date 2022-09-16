Matt Otis & the Sound will perform in addition to a screening of Otis’ award-winning short film “Here not Here” from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown.
Proceeds will be donated to the Home Nursing Agency’s Healing Patch, which provides services to children who have lost a loved one.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
To order tickets, visit www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
