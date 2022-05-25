We are cowards. The “we” are any adults who perceive themselves as being leaders in America.
We function as if the problem facing the “we” at any given time is the problem for all others to deal with. We are cowards and we are selfish.
With distorted historical machinations we believe, and we fight for the right to bear arms. Children continue to die in their homes, in their schools and in their neighborhoods because of that cowardly and distorted belief.
We take away abortion rights and, with cowardice and hate, we do nothing for the poor who most often must make those sad and dehumanizing decisions regarding their unborn children. In America, we continue to infringe on the right for all people to vote in a manner that allows them to do so fairly and comfortably. White, Christian, male America refuses to accept the historical role in the disregard, hate and maltreatment directed toward fellow Americans of color.
I am that “we.” I am a pediatrician and public health practitioner.
I have allowed my colleagues to champion causes that permit them to work more efficiently and effectively for what they believe to be important. They have the positions and means to address those issues that affect them.
Though important in all these societal silos of child illness, neglect, harm and death, what we privileged pediatricians believe we need to address may not be, is not, those issues that may affect another colleague, student, medical resident or parent.
The “we” do not know how to adequately advocate for the larger or smaller group. They do not ask, or at the very least, they do not ask the right questions.
I reject the premise that the child mental health crisis we are now experiencing across America must be my primary issue of concern. I reject the premise that all issues related to the pandemic must be my issue to the disregard of all other calamities of the day.
I know of the anguish of parents who are fearful that their children may be a victims of the deadly use of firearm. I was and am one of those parents.
I know of students and parents who are fearful of their children’s future when they see little, or no effort made by the “we” in addressing the terrible consequences of climate change.
Politicians of hate and discord remain in power.
The “we” can be advocates and “we” can teach advocacy. The deliberate and skillful development of advocacy curriculums in our health systems, residency programs, nursing and medical schools is the only way the “we” can fairly acknowledge and address the issues that affect others.
We have an obligation as leaders to identify the primary issues of those who do not have the power and means to move beyond that well-intentioned meeting or gathering of like minds.
Pray for the Texas families, pray for the cowards.
Dr. Matthew G. Masiello is a clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Children’s Medical Center, and chairman of pediatrics Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster, Mass. He is the former director of the Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at Windber Research Institute, now Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine.
