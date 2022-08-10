BEDFORD, Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million was sold at a Bedford County Sheetz and has yet to be claimed.
The jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing – 01-08-15-31-37-44 – and was sold at Sheetz, 9402 Lincoln Highway, Bedford, which earns a $10,000 bonus for the sale.
Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. More than 45,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes in the drawing as well, and players were reminded to “check every ticket, every time” by Lottery officials.
For more information or for instructions on how to file an online claim, visit palottery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.