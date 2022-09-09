JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Republican Party gubernatorial nominee state Sen. Doug Mastriano held a rally at Solomon Run Banquet Hall in Richland Township on Friday.
Mastriano, a retired Army colonel, spoke about his political and military career, the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, drug problems in the commonwealth and women’s issues. He praised former President Donald Trump and frequently pointed out policies in which he differs from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, his Democratic opponent in this year’s general election race.
“The future of our country’s up to us now,” Mastriano said, “and we are at a crossroads. We hear so often, ‘This election is the most important,’ and every election is critical, but we really are at a crossroads now.”
He was joined by Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback and U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair.
Check back soon with The Tribune-Democrat for more details about this event.
