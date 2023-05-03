Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is partnering with Brandywine Conservancy at Penguin Court to train new volunteers to become a master naturalist.
Courses will take place from Aug. 1 through Oct. 24, with weekly meetings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and four Saturday field sessions on Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and 23 and Oct. 14.
Applicants receive a tuition discount if they apply by Monday and the final deadline is May 29.
For a full schedule and application information, visit pamasternaturalist.org.
