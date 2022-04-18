The Pennsylvania Master Naturalist group is partnering with the Brandywine Conservancy’s Penguin Court to train new volunteers in Westmoreland County to do conservation work.
The courses will take place Aug. 2 through Oct. 25, with weekly meet-ings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and for four Saturday field sessions on Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and 24 and Oct. 15.
Applicants receive a tuition discount if they apply by May 1 and the final deadline is May 25. For a full schedule and application information, visit pamasternaturalist.org.
