Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will host its Fall Garden Day from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Manor Drive meeting room, 499 Manor Drive, Ebensburg.
Topics include how to make a topiary, the decline of the chickadee and can it be stopped, winter sowing for perennials, pollinator garden certification with native plants, recycling garden nursery pots and growing microgreens.
Cost is $25 and includes lunch and refreshments.
Online registration is required by Thursday at www.extension.psu.edu/fall-garden-day or by calling 877-345-0691.
