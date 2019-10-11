An area church will recognize heath care workers and veterans with specials services.
The annual Mass for health care workers, known as a White Mass, will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
The Rev. William Rosenbaum, pastor of St. Clement’s who will celebrate the Mass, said this is the fourth year they are holding the service and they hope to have 100 health care professionals in attendance.
“It’s a moment where we can honor those in all the various health care professions, as well as reminding ourselves and them that God has given them a special gift of healing and making people feel better,” he said.
This year’s service also will include pet therapy dogs, which will greet people at the doors when they arrive.
“There are a number of parishioners who have pet therapy dogs, and they mentioned how they are an important part of healing as well,” Rosenbaum said.
The tradition of the White Mass dates back to the early 1930s. The White Mass, named by the color worn by those in the profession of medicine, is held in recognition of the dedicated work of health care professionals and to ask God’s blessing upon caregivers.
The service will include a special blessing of the hands with holy oil.
“Oil in church has always been a special way of blessing,” Rosenbaum said. “This is a reminder that we are instruments and God works through us.”
Those attending the Mass are encouraged to wear their white lab coats or other white clothing. White bows will be on pews to designate where health care workers and their families are welcome to sit.
Pens with the Scripture verse “I will restore you to health and heal your wounds” will be given out, along with an apple to represent health.
The hope is that those who attend will be reminded to keep God in the practice of medicine.
“Physical healing and spiritual healing are both important,” Rosenbaum said. “We attribute God to spiritually healing us but God also works through the men and women in our lives as well as pets to heal us.”
* * *
In recognition of Veterans Day, the church will honor those who have served and continue to serve the country with its Veterans Day Appreciation Mass at 4 p.m. Nov. 9.
Rosenbaum said the idea to hold the Mass came from members on the church’s parish council and parishioners who are veterans who wanted to hold a service to recognize those who have served and say thank you for their dedication.
“We will have a special liturgy and blessing to honor the men and women who have made sacrifices for our country,” he said. “We have invited veterans not just from our parish but any veterans around are welcome.”
There will be a designated place for military members and their families to sit, and those attending are encouraged to wear their military uniforms.
Veterans also will be involved in the Mass in different ministry.
“They will be greeters, readers, Eucharistic ministers and altar servers,” Rosenbaum said.
This year, a bugler will be at the service to play taps.
At the end of Mass, attendees will be given a small American flag and a patriotic wrist band.
The hope is to celebrate the Mass annually and attract more veterans.
“We want to take a moment to thank the men and women who dedicated their lives to defending our country and to defending our principles and the values we have here,” Rosenbaum said.
