JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With COVID-19 continuing to surge across the state and region, masks will be required when classes begin Thursday at Greater Johnstown Schools, Superintendent Amy Arcurio announced Friday.
“Masks will be required when the (Cambria) county transmission rate is substantial or high,” Arcurio wrote in a statement. “If the transmission rate in our county changes to moderate or low, masks will be optional.
“Masks are required for all students, staff and visitors on school buses, in schools, district properties and indoor athletic events.”
The decision was made Friday during an emergency meeting of the school board, she said.
On Friday, Cambria and Centre counties were the only ones in the region with substantial community transmission. Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield had high transmission.
Data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday appears to have put Cambria into the high transmission range.
Cambria added 15 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, putting the county’s seven-day case total at 132 cases, or 101 cases for every 100,000 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention levels of transmission are based on either the seven-day new cases per 100,000 population or the seven-day percent positivity for all COVID-19 tests.
Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 or less than 5% positivity.
Moderate spread is 15-50 new cases per 100,000 or 5-8% positivity.
Substantial spread is 50-100 new cases per 100,000 or 8-10% postivity.
High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 or more than 10% positivity.
Pennsylvania added 3,637 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Saturday, including one death each in Cambria, Bedford, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties.
Somerset had 22 new cases, Bedford had 36, Blair had 26, Indiana had 14, Clearfield had 18, Centre had 23 and Westmoreland had 76 additional positives.
Philadelphia Department of Public Health did not update vaccine totals over the weekend, but data posted for 66 counties covered by the state health department shows 21,309 vaccine doses were administered since Friday’s report and 10,026 more people are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.