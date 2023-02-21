JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A mask-wearing homeless man and a Johnstown man were jailed Friday, accused of threatening to shoot a woman at Cogo’s,/BP on Bedford Street, and then running to McDonald’s, Johnstown police allege.
City police charged Julius Lavar Allen, 32, with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Police also charged Rashawn Christopher Harrold, 26, of the 300 block of Sam Street, with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a complaint affidavit, Allen was wearing a ski mask, jacket and shorts and Harrold was wearing a teal jacket and black sweatpants when they walked into the store and stood behind a woman who was playing a slot machine.
When the woman told them to move from behind her, Allen allegedly said, “Shut up before I go get my gun and shot you.”
Harrold allegedly sat down at a Pennsylvania Skill machine with an alcoholic drink and attempted to steal a bottle of Gatorade.
After a second woman told them to leave, Harrold put down his drink and both men left the store and ran toward McDonald’s, the affidavit said.
Police found one man hiding behind a box inside McDonald’s and found the other man at the drive-thru window room, the affidavit said.
Both men were arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.