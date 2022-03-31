EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III has issued an order lifting the masking order for all individuals who enter Cambria County Court facilities.
The order, dated Thursday, will make masks optional for any individual entering a Cambria County court facility.
An order issued earlier in March lifted the mask order for vaccinated employees who have vaccination cards on file with human resources and attorneys who have their cards on file with Krumenacker’s office.
With Krumenacker’s latest order, all pre-pandemic activities and procedures will resume.
Krumenacker said when his previous order was issued that video hearings would continue due to their success and that the state Supreme Court is looking at expanding the court proceedings available by video.
