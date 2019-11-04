SOMERSET – Two Maryland men were jailed on Sunday, accused of passing counterfeit money in Somerset County, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint field by state police in Somerset, Kenechukwa and Ikenna Okwara, allegedly bought or attempted to buy gift cards and other items with $1,052 in counterfeit money at five businesses in Somerset County on Saturday.
They allegedly tried passing the bad bills at Dollar Tree, 2066 N. Center Ave.; Dollar General, 1606 N. Center Ave.; Giant Eagle Get Go, 1604 N. Center Ave.; and Shoe Sensation 1606 N. Center Ave. The Okwaras, who are both 21, bought items from Dollar General, 9178 Mason Dixon Highway in Elk Lick Township.
Troopers said they found a juvenile and marijuana in the back seat of the vehicle when the pair attempted to buy gas at Get Go.
The Okwaras, of Bowie, face charges including forgery, counterfeiting and retail theft.
A third person was later charge. Arius Rashardd Francols, 18, of Maryland, was charged with forgery, trademark counterfeiting and retail theft.
The Okwaras were arraigned by on-all District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after each failed to post $25,000 bond.
