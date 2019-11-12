SOMERSET – A Maryland man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of participating in a scheme to distribute counterfeit money, authorities said.
Arius Rashardo Francois, 18, of Hyattsville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
State police in Somerset said Francois is one of three Maryland men and a juvenile who allegedly bought or attempted to buy gift cards and other items with $1,052 in counterfeit money at five businesses on Nov. 2.
State police said Francois and Kenechukwa Okwara and Ikenna Okwara allegedly tried passing bad bills at Dollar Tree, 2066 N. Center Ave.; Dollar General, 1606 N. Center Ave.; Giant Eagle Get Go, 1604 N. Center Ave.; and Shoe Sensation, 1606 N. Center Ave.
The Okwaras, who are both 21, allegedly bought items from Dollar General, 9178 Mason Dixon Highway, in Elk Lick Township.
Troopers said they found a juvenile and marijuana in the back seat of the vehicle when the trio attempted to buy gas at Get Go.
Preliminary hearings for the Okwara brothers on forgery-related charges were postponed.
