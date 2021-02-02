Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.