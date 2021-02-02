SOMERSET – A Rockville, Maryland, man was jailed in Somerset County on Saturday, accused of beating another man and bloodying a hotel room where they argued over who was a better skier, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police charged Juan Humberto Paz Argueta, 28, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out at 10:35 p.m. at the Quality Inn on Laurel Crest Road, where Paz Argueta had been staying with another man after spending the day skiing at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
The 911 caller believed that someone was being killed in Room 169, the complaint said.
Police said when Paz Argueta answered the door, he appeared to be soaked with alcohol and heavily intoxicated. The other man in the room had a bloody mouth and a broken nose. Police said the bathroom toilet had been destroyed, which caused water damage and there was blood throughout the hotel room.
Paz Argueta allegedly fought with arresting officers, and one officer suffered a hand injury, the complaint said.
Police said there was about $400 of damage done to the hotel room.
Paz Argueta was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $30,000 bond.
