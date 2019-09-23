A Frostburg, Maryland, man faces rape and a list of other charges, accused of sexually assaulting a Bedford County woman at her apartment in 2018.
State police said charges were filed against Jacob Taylor, 28, after tests confirmed his DNA was found on the woman.
Taylor faces charges of rape, indecent sexual intercourse, intimidating a witness and harassment, stemming from a Londonderry Township incident in November 2018.
He was jailed Thursday after failing to post 10% of his $75,000 bond.
