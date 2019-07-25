Arrest made in 20-year-old Somerset County kidnapping, rape

Timothy David Nelson, 50, of the 30 block of Mullen Street in Cumberland, Maryland, “did forcibly take” a girl from a street in the Shade Township village of Cairnbrook on Sept. 19, 1999, state police wrote in a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

Timothy Nelson, of Cumberland, Maryland, entered a guilty plea in federal court, admitting to kidnapping and sexually abusing a child 20 years ago.

Nelson waived his right Thursday to a trial in the case, which went unsolved for 20 years until a breakthrough in fingerprint ID technology allowed police to file charges in January.

Nelson's sentencing is scheduled for August.

