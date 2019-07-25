Timothy Nelson, of Cumberland, Maryland, entered a guilty plea in federal court, admitting to kidnapping and sexually abusing a child 20 years ago.
Nelson waived his right Thursday to a trial in the case, which went unsolved for 20 years until a breakthrough in fingerprint ID technology allowed police to file charges in January.
Nelson's sentencing is scheduled for August.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
