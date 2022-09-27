SOMERSET, Pa. – A Cumberland, Maryland, couple was jailed Tuesday, accused of burglarizing a Southhampton Township residence under the pretext of needing to use the bathroom, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Wayne Larkin Sorrells, 41, and Nicole Elizabeth Sorrells, 40, both of the 400 block of Grand Avenue, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and theft from a motor vehicle.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to the 6100 block of Cumberland Highway at 3:05 a.m. for a burglary in progress.
When they arrived, troopers allegedly found Nicole Sorrells sitting in a black Chrysler Aspen parked at the end of the caller’s driveway with no lights on.
Nicole Sorrells told troopers that she just pulled over for her husband to use the bathroom, but he did not return to the vehicle.
Troopers caught Wayne Sorrells when he ran behind the garage into a dense grassy area.
Wayne Sorrells said he was just trying to find somewhere to go to the bathroom before he was arrested, the affidavit said.
Troopers found fishing poles, a chainsaw and other power tools piled near the garage door, which the resident said had not been left there.
Troopers said they were given consent to search the vehicle and found softball bats, softball equipment, Milwaukee tools, Craftsman tools, fishing poles and power tool batteries.
The resident said the items were allegedly taken from the garage, a camper and pickup truck, and were valued at $2,600.
The couple was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail.
Bond was set at $50,000 for Wayne Sorrells and $25,000 for Nicole Sorrells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.