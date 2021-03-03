CUMBERLAND — An 11-year-old Cumberland boy has a bright future thanks to the generosity of an organ donor.
Suffering from renal failure, James Sausman was facing a difficult road ahead until he underwent kidney transplant surgery on Feb. 4, 2019, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
James’ family and friends recently celebrated the second anniversary of his life-saving operation. Catharine Kelly, James’ mother, said Lynn Guidry, a friend she has known since elementary school, donated the kidney.
“It is the most selfless gift of love that a person can do,” Kelly said. “We are so grateful. My son gets to be a little boy again.”
James was diagnosed with cystinosis at age 2.
“It took a while to get a diagnosis. They kept saying he had a bug,” Kelly said. “We ended up going to (West Virginia University Children’s Hospital in) Morgantown. The doctor walked in and knew something was off just by looking at him. They diagnosed it.”
Cystinosis is a rare, recessive genetic metabolic disease.
“It attacks all of the organs of the body, but it attacks the kidneys and the eyes first and foremost,” Kelly said.
“When he was diagnosed, he was also diagnosed with rickets because his kidneys were spilling all of his electrolytes. So he is much smaller than other children his age. Prior to the transplant, he had a lot of difficulty growing.”
Doctors told Kelly that James’ renal function would not last and he would need a transplant at some point in his life.
“They said the average age was 16 or 17, but in James’ case his kidneys failed much earlier than that.”
His condition began to worsen.
“He was a sick little boy. He had to do dialysis for five or six months,” said Kelly. “He had to do that every day for 12 hours. It was miserable for a 9-year-old. He wanted to be up doing stuff.”
Catharine’s longtime friend Guidry, who had married and relocated to Missouri, was watching the situation from afar via Facebook. Guidry and Kelly first met in fourth grade at Oldtown School and went on to graduate together.
“I posted the information and how to test for a match,” Kelly said. “I actually tested myself but I have kidney stones and they would not allow me to (donate).
“Lynn saw it on Facebook and decided to test. I remember when she let me know she tested for it. I let her know she didn’t have to, but she immediately said she was going to do it and she didn’t have to think about it. ... She never faltered in her decision to do it.”
Guidry said she has children and grandchildren, and “couldn’t imagine any of them having to go through it or their mom having to go through that with no one to help them.”
“I’m also a part of an organization called BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse), and with BACA, you help a child no mater what. You help them.”
Guidry said she and her husband were tested and were both a match. Since she wasn’t working at the time and her husband was, “they went ahead with me.”
Guidry relocated to Baltimore for a month, where she had family, to prepare for the surgery. Both Guidry and Sausman were in operating rooms together for the surgery.
“Everything went well,” Kelly said. “It went basically simultaneous. She was an extremely good match for him. The kidney began working right away.”
Guidry said she was out of the hospital in a couple of days and had no complications.
“I’m glad I did it,” she said. “I did it because James needed the help. I did it for him. He is doing so well. He is growing and getting bigger. I see the pictures and see him doing well and it makes me happy to see that.”
Kelly chokes back the tears when talking about James’ ordeal.
“I can’t even verbalize the difference between the way he felt prior to the transplant compared to now. He is a different person,” said Kelly. “He was on the brink of death two years ago, now he can do anything he wants to do. He is doing phenomenal. He likes gaming, anime and animals. He loves our two dogs. It improved his quality of life immensely. He’s a happy kid again.”
For more information on organ donation, visit organdonor.gov.
