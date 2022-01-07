Mary Lou Davis

Most cognizant individuals realize we are now actually living in two very different realities.
This breakdown of reality, as unbelievable as it is, is clearly along political party lines.
This has now gone way beyond “politics as usual.” Policy and agenda have been in our collective rear-view mirror for four-plus years, and the road ahead is much more perilous.
Without soft-soaping my message, let me be very clear: It is the Republican Party that is massaging, molding and manipulating their members’ view of the world they now live in, to all of our detriment.
Reality be damned.
Long gone from the Grand Old Party are statesmen such as George H.W. Bush, Robert Dole and John McCain.
They have been smoothly replaced by a C-list celebrity reality TV host and his all-too-public sycophantic minions, and by no means am I drawing any connection to ex-movie actor and President Ronald Reagan. Far from it.
The current GOP, referred to metaphorically above, is the lone cause of the state of our democracy at this time. The blatant hypocrisy of its leaders spanning the time from Jan. 6, 2021, to the present is mind-boggling.
• Sen. Mitch McConnell: “Our nation was founded precisely so that the free choice of the American people is what shapes our government and determines the destiny of our nation – not fear, not force, but the peaceful expression of the popular will.” (Jan. 6, 2021.)
• Sen. Lindsey Graham: “It is over. The final thing. Joe Biden. I’ve traveled the world with Joe. I hoped he lost. I prayed he would lose. He won. He’s the legitimate president of the United States.” (Jan. 6, 2021.)
Perhaps it was the tumult and violence toward the institutions they had been a part of for so long that they actually spoke on principle. Many were, in fact, running for their lives.
Today, these same leaders continue to pay homage to an ousted president who continues to perpetuate the lie that he won. These same leaders now are only running for their political lives.
More amazingly, the instances of voter fraud, amplified by FOX, OANN, Newsmax, Epoch Times, et al, has been debunked by more than 63 federal and state court cases nationwide. Ignorance is the absence of knowledge, stupidity is the rejection of it.
Lastly, and unsurprisingly, our local representatives, John Joyce and Glenn Thompson, merely paid lip service to the unconstitutional insurrection of Jan. 6 by denouncing the violence of that day.
But mere hours later, they voted to not to certify the election results. Hypocrites both.
On the local level, sadly, GOP Chairwoman Jackie Kulback recently quoted in this paper that she just expected “a cool day at the Capitol.”
Really? When you loaded up several buses with “Stop the Steal” signs?
If you traveled to D.C. with these signs, then you were absolutely supporting the insurrection and their efforts to block the certification of this fair election. My question to Joyce, Thompson and Kulback is: Where do they stand now that the truth has been undeniably laid before them?
Unfortunately, I think I know the answer.
Mary Lou Davis is co-founder of the political organization Indivisible Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.