Marty Radovanic

It’s a Christmas tradition, and like clockwork, it returned Christmas Eve while I was sitting in church.
The same melody. The same lyrics. Just as it has been for decades.
The choir and the congregation begin to sing “Silent Night.”
And I cry.
The famous hymn was my late Mom’s favorite, and every time I hear it, I go back to all of those wonderful Christmases past.
Christmas at our house was a party. A big, loud, raucous, hearty, laugh-filled party. I smile broadly every time I think of those days.
Until the hymn begins. Then I cry.
I’m the last member of my immediate family now; so I can’t call Mom or Dad or Mary or Paul to say Merry Christmas.
Dad was the first to go, in 1972. My sister Mary was the last, in 2021.
Every Christmas Eve, I close my eyes and remember them all. Laughing, smiling, so full of life and love.
Then the hymn begins, and I cry.
It’s not like I’m alone. I have my best friend of more than 50 years by my side. I have an amazing daughter and son, six grandsons, a loving daughter-in-law and son-in-law.
We spend every Christmas together. We laugh, we party, we eat like kings and queens.
Every year, I tell myself how blessed I am to have them all in my life. How blessed I am that the Good Lord has carried me through some very trying times so that I can love every second I share with them.
On Christmas Eve I bow my head to thank God.
Then the hymn begins, and I cry.
I’ve survived two heart attacks, cancer, a car-pedestrian accident, a mini-stroke and a triple bypass. I’ve spent so many days and nights in the hospital that I joke I’m on a first-name basis with every member of the staff. And yet, here I am.
When people ask how I’m doing, I always say, “Upright and breathing on my own.”
Believe me, that is a gift.
As are all of the cherished memories of family at Christmas.
Then the hymn begins, and I cry.
I’ve learned over the years those tears are droplets of joy. I need them. They give me peace and comfort. They give me hope for the future.
Every single memory is a blessing. Christmas would not be the same without them.
I can only hope that I’ve got many more Christmas Eves to come. Many more precious moments with my family.
Many more chances to sit in the candlelight and listen to the beauty of the choir.
And, yes, many more chances to hear that hymn.
And smile.
I wish you peace, prosperity, joy, love and laughter in the new year.
Marty Radovanic spent 43 years as a television news anchor at WJAC-TV.
