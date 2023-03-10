JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Marty Radovanic, who retired more than five years ago from WJAC-TV after working nearly 44 years with the organization, is returning to the news anchor chair, but this time for WJAC’s rival, WTAJ-TV.
"I never ever thought about them in a competitive way," Radovanic said.
"They were just people doing the same things we were doing at WJAC. Now if I had a story that was a pretty big one, I certainly would want to get it before they got it. But I don't look at this as a competition as some people do. WJAC was good to me. They allowed me to have a wonderful career there for way more than half my life. I never thought of the other guy as being somebody we were out to beat. We both had a job to do."
Radovanic started his career at WJAC in 1974 as a staff announcer and got his on-air reporting break when he covered the 1977 Johnstown Flood.
Over the course of his career, he has been on-air for coverage of the 1977 Johnstown Flood and anchored coverage for the crash of Flight 93 and the events of Sept. 11, 2001; the rescue of the Quecreek miners in 2002; and the unfolding of the Penn State child sex abuse scandal in 2011.
WTAJ General Manager Phil Dubrow said Radovanic will begin anchoring for the station later this month.
“We had an anchor opening and had been searching nationwide,” he said.
“Marty reached out to folks here, there had been a mutual respect over the years, and from there, we had a discussion. He has that passion. We are excited he still does. The important thing is his experience and knowledge of news in this market area. That’s unique to find in any market.”
Radovanic said he's eager to get back to work, commuting to WTAJ's headquarters from his home in Adams Township.
"I never thought about getting back into the business," he said.
"It was as far from my mind as anything, but there were two factors at play here. No. 1, I hate being retired. I am not a person to sit around and do nothing. And when you work in the news field, you have to be aware of what's happening all the time. You can't just shut it off. I wasn't prepared to do that. The particular opportunity here was a bolt out of the blue. It was something that I heard there was an opening. I reached out to a good friend who works for that company, and she said you should apply."
Radovanic said he's especially excited to offer his support to young journalists.
"I'm being given a wonderful opportunity to mentor and teach young journalists," he said.
"That is something I loved doing at WJAC and I can't wait to do that again."
