Marty Radovanic

I have been very fortunate to share some words with readers of this newspaper. Writing about my journey as a cancer patient has been therapeutic at a time when I need all the self-help I can muster.
It has also been gratifying to hear from so many of you about how much my words have made your cancer journey a little easier.
The newspaper is a wonderful platform, but like so many things in life, I think we take it for granted.
We expect the paper to be here every morning, and we are disappointed on the days it’s not. We count on it to provide precious coupons that save us a few bucks when we go grocery shopping.
We look forward to checking on the box score of last night’s baseball game – and will again when baseball is back. And we love to follow the successes of our local athletes.
We check the obituaries (I’m always glad not to see my own) to see if we have lost friends or former neighbors.
And of course, we are interested in what our local council or school board did at the latest meeting.
While we may not think about it, we would certainly lose a lot if the paper was not here any morning.
That is why it was disheartening when I read that The Tribune-Democrat was suspending print publication two days a week.
I think I will adjust to not holding the paper in my hands (on Tuesday), but I don’t have the same confidence about the Sunday paper.
Reading the Sunday Trib, as various sections lie at my feet, is a ritual.
Yes, I know I will still be able to read the paper online. But I’m a hands-on kind of guy. I love my Kindle, and I have dozens of books downloaded, but I much prefer holding a book in my hands.
And it’s the same with a newspaper. It just feels better.
I’m a new member of The Tribune-Democrat Reader Advisory Committee – and attended (on the phone of course) my first meeting on Thursday.
The decision to cut two days of the printed Tribune every week was discussed – a lot. It was basically the subject of our 90 minutes together, and we learned many of the reasons why the decision was made.
We all expressed a concern as to whether this was the beginning of more cutbacks.
I understand the reasons for the decision, but I am concerned about where this is headed.
Many of you know that I spent a career as a television journalist. In that role, the newspaper was our competition. We loved beating the paper on a story, and I’m sure they took great delight when they were first to report a story.
Even though they were “the other guy,” I still read the Trib every day. It is one of the four newspapers I read, but the only one I hold in my hands.
You might be thinking – why should this concern me? Does it really matter if we have a local paper?
There are dozens of options elsewhere to find out what is going on.
Yes, it matters. For the coupons, box scores, obituaries and such. But it is even more important for the coverage of your council or school board.
This newspaper connects you to what matters most in your life. It is a vital piece of the fabric of our lives.
And I believe we would lose so much without it.
If you’re a subscriber, consider extending your subscription. If you’re not currently receiving The Tribune-Democrat, consider signing up.
Let the hardworking women and men who work there know just how much their work matters.
And give me the chance to send some helpful words from time to time to my fellow cancer patients.
