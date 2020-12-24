Marty Radovanic

It’s not unusual to take stock of your life as the year draws to a close. It’s usually a time to reflect and look forward.
Except this year.
If 2020 has proven anything, it is this: It’s difficult to look forward beyond tomorrow. Can you remember a time in your life more chaotic than this year?
It’s 2020. You know. That year.
As 2020 comes to a close, I can celebrate that, for the moment at least, I am cancer free. The key word is moment.
Lymphoma is a stubborn kind of cancer. I doubt I’ll ever forget the words of an oncologist at the Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh when I was first diagnosed in 2014.
“Blood cancer never leaves you. You’ll never be cured.
“You’ll never be cancer free.”
Sobering for sure. But then he added, “We can treat and control your cancer.”
When the first set of cancer treatments ended, I was confident that despite the doctor’s words, my lymphoma was gone.
Then it came back in 2018. I finished another round of cancer treatment earlier this year.
In 2020. You know. That year.
I was scheduled for a routine checkup at the end of this month. But the appointment had to be changed to January.
Ordinarily, that would bother me.
I always face a degree of uncertainty when an appointment date is approaching. I want to hear the doctor say everything is fine. Cancer will do that to you. But I must admit I’m happy that appointment won’t happen this year.
In 2020. You know. That year.
As a cancer survivor, the outbreak of COVID-19 has dramatically changed my life. I have to be very careful of where I go and with whom I meet.
When you’re a cancer survivor, there is no argument over masks. You wear one.
Trust me, you will do everything you can to keep the virus at bay.
Cancer treatments can be successful, yet they attack the immune system so that the cancer drugs can do their thing. I frequently joke that, post cancer, if I walk past someone with a cold, I’ll get a cold. So as long as there is any chance a mask will help keep COVID-19 away, I’ll wear one.
The coronavirus is no laughing matter. My wife and I have only been to church twice since the pandemic began. We canceled vacation plans. We try to stay away from crowds.
I already know the risks of living with cancer. I don’t want to add to those risks by contracting COVID this year.
In 2020. You know. That year.
And so I enter the remaining days of December with thanks to God that my cancer is under control. I cautiously look forward to the new year, with the hope the lymphoma will remain dormant.
I’ll continue to wear a mask, cancel vacations and avoid crowds as much as possible.
I’m hopeful I’ll make it to the end of December. I’m hopeful I’ll survive the year.
Yes, 2020. You know. That year.
If you have cancer, keep your chin up. Stay strong. Remember: Cancer does not, will not define you. Ever. No matter when. Even in 2020.
You know. That year.
If you’re like me, you will enjoy every minute of every day. You will celebrate all the good things in your life.
And you will be more than happy to say goodbye to 2020.
You know. That year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.