Marty Radovanic

When the calendar flips to November, it’s a good time to pause and reflect.
It’s a good time to take stock of my life. A good time to think of my blessings. A very good time to say thanks.
I start with being thankful that I’m here for the start of another season of giving thanks. We all know that in life, nothing is guaranteed.
Trust me, that is a lesson that cancer survivors understand better than most.
This is my sixth November since my diagnosis. Honestly, when I was told I had lymphoma, I had no idea how many more months I had left. Even when my doctor told me my cancer was treatable and easily managed, I still had no idea how many more birthdays, anniversaries and holidays were ahead.
That is the reality of living with cancer. The unknown is right in front of you every day. You can’t hide from it.
I decided early on that I was not going to let cancer define me. Never.
And I haven’t.
Admittedly, I don’t think very far ahead. We cancer survivors tend to live day by day. I’m often asked, “How are you doing?”
My answer is always the same, “I’m upright and breathing on my own.”
That might seem a little crass, but it’s an honest evaluation of my situation at the moment. And I thank God every day that I can say that.
I do think about the future. But I don’t dwell on it, simply because I have no way of knowing how much time I have left. Each time I go in for one of my 12 maintenance treatments, my doctor assures me that things are looking very good.
At the moment, I’m ahead of the curve. Believe me, I am very thankful for that. But I never forget that tomorrow is not guaranteed.
And so, as this season of thanks begins, I pause and think of all the good things in my life.
My wife and I just celebrated our 46th wedding anniversary. Our daughter and son live here, so we are blessed to visit them and our seven grandchildren frequently. Even with my cancer, my health is reasonably good for a 67-year-old. Life is good.
Our family plans to gather around the table on Thanksgiving, as we have for many, many years, to give thanks for our blessings.
If you have cancer, and will share a meal on that day, I hope you will pause and think of all of the good in your life. Enjoy the gifts of family and friends. Treasure the golden moments of your past.
Cherish every day forward.
Here’s hoping you and I will share the joy of the calendar flipping to November 2020.
