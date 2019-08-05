Marty Radovanic

One of the things you learn when you have cancer is that no two days are alike. Like anyone else, we have good and bad days. The bad days are really never that bad if for no other reason is that we are still here.
How bad can the day be when you are a cancer survivor? You quickly learn to treasure every day.
When I was first diagnosed, I decided cancer would never define me. To make sure it would not, I looked for little challenges, and then celebrated when I solved them. One of the items on my bucket list was to join a community theater group.
My time as “Bill” was some of my best days. I had the time of my life. If you were one of the people who helped us sell out our five performances of “It Runs in the Family,” I hope you had as much fun watching the performances as the cast did performing. Lord willing, I will get back to the stage.
A couple of weeks ago, during the heat wave where the “feel like” temperatures were in the triple digits, I played in a three-day golf tournament and I walked 54 holes. Friends thought I had lost my mind. Nope, it was just another chance to tell the cancer that no matter what, it will never stop me from enjoying my life.
My recent cancer treatment was vastly different than all those that preceded it for the past five years. Instead of spending more than four hours hooked up to an IV, I sat in my chair while one of the nurses administered the drug that saved my life through a syringe. The whole process took under an hour. Take that cancer!
If you ever hear the awful words “You have cancer,” don’t despair. Keep your head up and always walk tall. Believe that you are stronger than the disease. I promise you that if you do, you’ll find a bright sliver of light on even the darkest days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.