A Blair County man was killed late Monday night when he wrecked his motorcycle on a Bedford County highway, state police in Bedford reported Tuesday.
Ryan W. Brenneman, 36, of Martinsburg, was riding his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle west on Woodbury Pike in Hopewell Township, about three miles southeast of Loysburg, at around 10:22 p.m. when he failed to round a left-hand curve, went off the road and struck a utility pole, according to troopers’ report on the crash.
Brenneman, who was reportedly wearing a bicycle helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle, sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer.
