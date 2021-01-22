The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was honored by St. Francis University staff and students this year with a number of events and discussions.
There included conversations on peaceful community activism, virtual civil rights march, a session on conscious and unconscious stereotypes featuring Kei-shon Graham, the president of SFU’s Black Student Union, and a Mass in King’s honor, to name a few.
There were also poster displays of Black educators and the science center halls were filled with posters of influential Black scientists.
This year’s events coincided with the school’s convocation, which featured keynote speaker Bill Strickland, founder and chairman of Manchester Bidwell Corp. He’s also the author of “Make the Impossible Possible.”
Additionally, during the rest of January and throughout February, the library on campus will host displays of resources for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month, such as books, letters and children’s stories by black authors and illustrators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.