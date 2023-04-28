JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hundreds of people filled the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown on Friday to celebrate the 31st class of inductees to the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Business Hall of Fame.
Five people were honored as 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates: Janice and Joseph Martella Sr., Christine Cox, Samuel Catanese, and Kim Craig.
Inductees are selected by a few criteria: they must be Cambria County natives or have made outstanding and enduring contributions to the area, and they must also no longer be active in business or be at least 65 years old.
The 2023 laureates join 121 other members of the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1992. The first class included Daniel Morrell, the 19th-century general manager of Cambria Iron Co., who was inducted posthumously.
“To be mentioned in the same breath as the first group of laureates, including Daniel Morrell, is humbling,” said Catanese, leading partner of the Catanese Group accounting firm.
The laureates were selected not only for their professional achievements, but also for their community service.
More than 400 people in formal attire gathered for the event, which was a testament to the impact the laureates have made in the community, Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bradley said. The event is a joint collaboration of the Chamber and Junior Achievement Cambria County.
The induction of Martella’s Pharmacy founders Janice Martella and the late Joseph Martella Sr. to the Hall of Fame was celebrated by eight full tables of family and employees on Friday. Janice Martella, 81, took in the energy from the room.
“I’m humbled by everything,” she said. “We never expected this to happen to us.”
When Craig, the CEO of F.N.B. Wealth Management Group, walked on stage to accept his crystal plaque commemorating his Hall of Fame induction, he emphasized his gratitude for the honor.
“Although I am the one receiving this piece of stone, there are an awful lot of people who should be here beside me,” he said. “Thank you to those people. They know who they are.”
Cox, who built a career with Highmark Blue Cross of Western Pennsylvania and rose to the position of regional sales director, said she believed she had a responsibility to build on the foundation set by others who quietly worked to build a better community in Johnstown.
“If I added any bricks to the foundation of the community, it’s because I picked them up along the way from people who already made them,” she said.
