Visit Johnstown has secured a $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to help tourism businesses recover from devastating impacts of COVID-19.
“We are excited for the opportunity in light of how our tourism industry has suffered,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said.
Visit Johnstown plans to allocate the grant to businesses for marketing.
“The program is to provide marketing funds to influence participation in the area’s outdoor recreation and tourism activities, generate visitor spending in our communities,” a Visit Johnstown press release read.
Another goal of the program is to foster collaboration between tourism attractions and related businesses including dining, lodging, retail entertainment and services, Rager said.
The funds can be used for the development and promotion of experiences such as day trips, overnight packages, or self-guided tours. Marketing efforts include advertising and ad design and production, digital marketing, radio and TV ads and email marketing campaign.
“I am excited to see the plans applicants come up with,” Rager said.
Applications for the program will be accepted between Dec. 1 and March 31.
For additional information, contact Lisa Rager at 814-536-7993, ext. 23, or lrager@visitjohnstownpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.