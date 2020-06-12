Yvonne Gahanna, of Gahanna Farms in Williamsburg, makes an arrangement of flowers for a customer at the opening day of Johnstown’s Farmer’s Market, downtown, on Friday, June 12, 2020. The market was originally to open on May 15, but COVID-19 pandemic kept it closed until now. Farmer’s market will be open Fridays through Oct. 30, excluding July 3.
Market is blooming
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Eugene L., 2:00 p.m. Funeral service at the funeral home, 1312 Graham Ave. Windber, PA 15963 (Meek & Dalla Valle)
Edward J., 11 a.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Windber. (William Kisiel Funeral Home, Windber)
Verda J., 11 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland. Interment at Richland Cemetery
Dennis N., Jr., "Denny", Memorial Service, 11 a.m. St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mundys Corner.
Joseph J., 67, Windber. (William Kisiel Funeral Home, Windber)
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH VIDEO | Pair of fishermen die at Wilmore Dam Reservoir
- Police: Shots fired into Portage Township house
- WATCH VIDEO | New Johnstown eatery’s owner hopes customers take down some ‘Giant Killer’ tacos
- PHOTO GALLERY | 'Abundance of caution': Richland Town Center stores close as protesters march in downtown Johnstown
- Johnstown's state of emergency extended
- Two Mineral Point area men identified in Wilmore Reservoir deaths
- Johnstown police issue arrest warrant for alleged credit union robber
- More than 1,600 sign petition to bar Confederate flag from Ebensburg events
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Can a person who has tested negative still be carrying the virus and infect someone else?'
- Police: Woman shoots and kills intruder in Scalp Level home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.