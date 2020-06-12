Yvonne Gahanna at Farmers Market

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Yvonne Gahanna, of Gahanna Farms in Williamsburg, makes an arrangement of flowers for a customer at the opening day of Johnstown’s Farmer’s Market, downtown, on Friday, June 12, 2020. The market was originally to open on May 15, but COVID-19 pandemic kept it closed until now. Farmer’s market will be open Fridays through Oct. 30, excluding July 3.

