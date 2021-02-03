Market Basket, a family-owned grocery store located in Richland Township, is switching ownership to another well-known local family-owned business.
On Wednesday, the Butler family announced that the store has been sold to McAneny Brothers, which will take over operations on March 1.
“For 50 years Market Basket has proudly served our customers and community in Johnstown and surrounding areas,” according to a statement released by owner John Butler. “We are a family-owned grocery store, and we think of our wonderful staff and our many customers as part of our family. We have been incredibly blessed.
“After careful consideration, we have decided to sell our family business to another Johnstown family, one with considerable experience in the grocery business.”
The families were familiar with each other, since McAneny has been a supplier to Market Basket for decades. McAneny Brothers President Bob Hasse said the goal is “to operate it like the Butlers have, again because of the success they’ve had, similarities in a family-run business.”
“We’re extremely motivated to keep business local, keep it within the local community,” Hasse said. “Even though we’re now located in Ebensburg, we are a Johnstown company. So, when the opportunity came about, we were very excited to try to keep as much of the business in the local Johnstown area as possible. We thought, well, because we’re a local company, instead of somebody outside of the area coming into the area we thought it would make the most sense to keep everything local.”
Butler also emphasized the importance of local ownership.
“They share the same values we do, so we are confident they will run our market with integrity and exceptional value as we have for the past 50 years,” according to the press release.
“We wanted our business to remain locally owned, with our same hard-working and loyal staff, many of whom have been with us for years.”
McAneny Brothers also owns Hometown Markets in Hollidaysburg, Bellwood, Philipsburg and Brookville. The store in Richland Township will keep the Market Basket name.
