SOMERSET – Young men serving in the Civilian Conservation Corps came to Somerset County eight decades ago to create Laurel Hill Recreational Demonstration Area.
They planted trees, cleared trails and roadways, built a dam and constructed buildings in an effort to clean up the land in Jefferson and Middlecreek townships, that was environmentally devastated by coal mining, deforestation and poor agricultural practices.
Their work and legacy remains intact at what is now known as Laurel Hill State Park, which is home to the largest collection of CCC architecture in Pennsylvania, according to Mike Mumau, the park’s manager. On Friday, Laurel Hill employees, representatives from the state, elected officials and local dignitaries came together to honor their memory with the unveiling of a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker.
It will be installed at the park entrance on Trent Road next week.
Mumau said what the CCC Camps PA S.P.-8 and PA S.P.-15 workers did from 1935-1941 “really was quite remarkable.”
The hourlong ceremony took place inside a building that was originally a mess hall and now serves as a place for social gatherings. In recent years, park employees, led by maintenance worker Bruce “Chip” Landis, remodeled the interior, giving it what Mumau called a “sense of place” that connects back to the CCC workers.
“The wood that you see inside of it is larch – the floor, the walls and the ceiling,” Mumau said. “It was planted by the Civilian Conservation Corps here at Laurel Hill State Park. … The idea was to be able to harvest that wood to help tell the story not only about this building, but about the Civilian Conservation Corps. To me, it’s a beautiful wood. You can see a lot of red, yellow and grains in it. It really speaks to that.”
Ashley Barry, Laurel Hill State Park’s environmental education specialist, said keeping the building alive and “being able to continue to tell their story and legacy is incredible.”
CCC members started work at the recreation area on July 1, 1935, as part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal during the Great Depression.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn noted that the ceremony to honor CCC workers was being held close to July 4 when the nation celebrates its independence.
“It’s perfect,” she said. “There’s nothing more free than spending time on public lands and enjoying a park or a forest.
“There’s nothing that speaks more to freedom than public lands where everyone owns the place. All 13 million Pennsylvanians own this park. When you’re on it, you’re free. When you’re on it, you own it.
“There’s nothing more patriotic than building a park and building something for future people, making a park better for other people. So this is the perfect time to be honoring the CCC with this marker.”
There are approximately 2,500 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission markers in the commonwealth, including 32 in Somerset County. PHMC Commissioner Ophelia Chambliss hopes the marker will encourage local people to look for other historic moments to recognize.
“Our goal is to have as many markers throughout the entire commonwealth as we possibly can,” Chambliss said.
