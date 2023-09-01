I got to see history in the making while on a short vacation with my wife, Lisa, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
While on a walking tour on Aug. 21, we stumbled into folks entering the Parliament Courtyard, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was going to give a major address.
Some 2,500 people with Danish and Ukrainian flags were on hand to hear the Ukrainian president. Zelenskyy was in Denmark to obtain F-16s from the Danish Air Force, and he was successful.
In my opinion, Zelenskyy is one of the great men of history. Put him in the category of Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt or even Abraham Lincoln.
Zelenskyy gave a 20-minute speech in English, during which he dramatically laid out what was at stake in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He mentioned the Russians’ total disregard for human life.
If Europe wants to remain free and democratic, European nations must respect human life and human dignity, he said.
According to Zelensky, there is no way a free Europe can tolerate brutal Russian aggression, which hasn’t been seen since the end of World War II.
Zelensky is a master marketer. He’s always on mes-sage.
He closed by saying that when Ukraine wins the war, he wants to return to Denmark to raise a drink and toast the Danish people: “Skol.”
I am rather sure this tiny Ukrainian guy, a former comedian, absolutely never expected to be a great wartime leader – leading the free world against the most brutal regime since Nazi Germany.
But Zelensky heard the call.
His courage and insight are inspiring.
What a blessing to have heard one of our century’s greatest leaders and statesmen.
Mark E. Pasquerilla is a Johnstown businessman and community leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.