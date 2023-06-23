Mark A. Conlon

At the beginning of June, I drove from Johnstown to a concert in Cleveland. Along for the ride was one of my closest friends (let’s call him John), who, for several reasons, I had been in touch with less frequently over the past few years.
Leading up to the trip, I suffered a bit of anxiety about engaging with John over politics, which has served as one of the main supports of our friendship. One reason for the anxiety was that my political positions have shifted quite substantially over the past few years and away from John’s.
Fearing I would be treated as a heretic or apostate and written off, I almost shied away from the experience, as I had before on several occasions with others in my former thought circle. As it seemed to me the country was tearing itself apart in a fit of political polarization that had no end in sight, I thought it best to hunker down and refine my ideas before engaging back in the world again.
Thankfully, I did not let the anxieties get the best of me and we immediately began discussing the state of American politics. Much to my surprise, not only did John meet me in a productive back and forth, but he was also eager to genuinely grapple with my side of the argument instead of simply fighting with me.
When I was younger, I was routinely referred to as “passionate” about my political positions. I sought to dominate the conversation and to “own” my political adversaries at every chance I had – viewing debate and discussion as adversarial.
My experiences with John were much the same and I assumed that these habits would continue with him, even though I had moved away from those behaviors.
After all, this is what we see on the cable news, in Twitter threads, Facebook replies or TikTok stitches.
I was wrong, however, to think that. My ignorance and assumptions prior to our discussion almost kept me from having a very productive and meaningful conversation.
I learned a few things on that trip. The most important was that I should not assume the worst in others. That takes a little bit of bravery on our part to put ourselves out there.
Instead of shying away and writing others off, I propose instead that we are to adopt a bit of bravery in our political conversations. That means that we are bold enough to listen and not just wait our turn to speak.
Instead of wishing to pick a fight with someone across the dinner table at Thanksgiving or at a restaurant because he or she is wearing the colors of your political opponents, try to instead engage in a productive conversation.
Unfortunately, we have very few role models to turn to in guiding us toward such productive conversations. If my experience with John showed me anything, it is that we need to be brave enough to try out productive conversations on our own.
John and I quickly came to realize that while we differed on big issues, we adopted a decorum of civility, where each listened to the other and worked to find common ground or at least tried to understand the other’s point of view.
Civility is the first step we all must be willing to take.
You may disagree profoundly, but hopefully you will have your chance to understand why the person you are talking with feels the way he or she does, and then you will have a chance to express your views.
Do not treat it as combat and do not assume because you are red and he is blue that he is automatically your enemy.
Most of us want to see the country progress and to see the well-being of our fellow citizens improve. If we are willing to give those across the aisle the benefit of the doubt toward goodwill, we have already achieved something splendid.
If we can move away from keyboard combat and instead peaceably sit across from one another, in real-life, face-to-face engagement – and come out of it feeling like at least you gained some insight – even better.
Democracy only works when we are willing to engage in a dialogue with one another. If I can contribute some small part to this, then I will be thankful that at least I tried.
Thus, over the next few months leading up to the 2024 election, I hope to share some foundational constitutional and political ideas with the Johnstown community in a civil way.
Many people have not had any formal interaction with American history and government since graduating from high school.
This is an area where I hope to help educate the community and engage with others so that we as a community become more knowledgeable so that more people can have brave, civil conversations with those around them and the animosity we too often see around us is mitigated, even if on a very small scale.
Mark A. Conlon is an assistant professor of secondary education and director of social studies certification program at Pitt-Johnstown.
