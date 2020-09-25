The company building Mariner East II Pipeline must reroute a section of it in Chester County following its latest drilling fluid spill, the Department of Environmental Protection announced.
The environmental agency ordered Sunoco Pipeline LP to reroute the line’s route in Upper Uwchlan Township and assess the path before drilling in that area, noting its previous spill leaked 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid that a Marsh Creek State Park lake and two tributaries.
“These incidents are yet another instance where Sunoco has blatantly disregarded the citizens and resources of Chester County with careless actions while installing the Mariner East II Pipeline. We will not stand for more of the same,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
“An alternate route must be used. The department is holding Sunoco responsible for its unlawful actions and demanding a proper cleanup. To the fullest extent possible under our laws and regulations, we will continue to hold this company accountable for their actions, impacts and behavior.”
The drilling fluid spill caused the park to close off 33 acres of the lake from boating and other recreational uses and access.
Sunoco LP’s drilling issues have led to a series of stoppages and fines throughout the state – the worst of which have occurred in eastern Pennsylvania. The line travels through Cambria, Indiana and Blair counties on its way from Ohio to Marcus Hook, Delaware County.
