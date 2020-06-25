A national medical marijuana company will open a store in Blair County next week.
Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries plans to open its 47th retail dispensary in the Duncansville area at 370 Pound Road, company officials said.
It becomes the latest in the region to add a state-licensed dispensary, including a site in Altoona and two in Johnstown – one Harvest and the other, Beyond/Hello, both of which are on Main Street.
Rise stores operate in Chambersburg, Latrobe and New Castle, as well as a list of other locations in eastern Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania, which debuted its medical marijuana program in 2017, now included 360,000 registrants in an industry that employs 4,000 people, officials said Thursday.
